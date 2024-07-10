Excitement builds for the Bikes, Burgers, and Beverages event

ALBANY COUNTY — The second yearly installment of Bikes, Burgers, and Beverages is set to plant its kickstand along the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail on Thursday, July 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,

The popular event is gearing up to be an annual one, this year spanning from The Real McCoy to the Blanchard-Currey American Legion in Delmar and extending into Voorheesville Park.

“We learned a lot from last year,” said Teri Olsen-Spina, Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce president. “It was very popular last year, and we expect it to be much larger this year.”

The event invites crafters, civic organizations, food trucks, and businesses to participate. Both Chamber and non-Chamber members are welcome to secure a space. The public can attend for free, making it an accessible outing for all.

“Our Rail Trail hosts tens of thousands of visitors each year, from walking to jogging, running, and biking, offering all kinds of entertainment,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Bikes, Burgers, and Beverages is another reason for people to venture out, appreciate the outdoors, support local businesses, and enjoy some great food and beverages.”

Attendees will enjoy a range of activities, including biking and walking the trail, sampling food and beverages from various vendors, and exploring a vintage bike display. The Blanchard-Currey American Legion will serve burgers and beverages, while The Real McCoy will host A Piece of Heaven food truck, and the Kona Ice truck will offer sweet treats.

A mountain bike demonstration by The Flow Riders and a skills course will be available for cycling enthusiasts. Various craft, vendor, and community organization tents will be set up, featuring local favorites like Plushies by Chey, Sweet Tooth Confections, and the Elsmere Fire Department. Businesses such as Community Bank, Bethlehem YMCA, and Key Bank will also participate.

The event will include a scavenger hunt in collaboration with ART (Art on the Rail Trail). Participants can pick up a booklet at the Bethlehem Chamber booths, collect rubber stamps from vendors, take photos along the trail, and turn them in for a prize.

For entertainment, there will be live music with performances by Mike Miner at The Real McCoy, sponsored by Holcim, and the Steven Hallock Duo at the American Legion, sponsored by LiveWell Group. Additionally, SkyPhotos LLC will conduct a drone demonstration, and bike safety sessions, along with a bike obstacle course, will be offered to promote safe cycling practices.

This event offers a unique opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy local food and entertainment, and celebrate the summer season in a vibrant setting.

“You know, [the rail trail] is a place for people to gather,” Olsen-Spina said. “It’s a place for people to exercise, and it’s also a place to share art. It’s so wonderful to have it in our community, and our members benefit from it greatly.”