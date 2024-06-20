DELMAR – Albany County DSS and Department for Aging planted a red oak tree along the Albany County Rail Trail in Delmar to symbolize the County’s commitment to stand together as a community and make it clear that we need to safeguard and stop the abuse, mistreatment and neglect of Older Adults.

The ceremonial shovel toss by, left to right- Executive Deputy Commissioner Erin Stachewicz , County Clerk Bruce Hidley, Department for Aging Deputy Commissioner Joe Bonarrigo, County Executive Daniel McCoy, DSS Commissioner Michele McClave, Office For Aging’s Crystal Collette and Office of Children and Family Services’ Julie Kelleher surrounded by staff from both departments and the County Department of Public Works.

Photos by John McIntyre/ Spotlight News