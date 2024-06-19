Completed courts are ready for play

COLONIE– Colonie the opened and the new pickleball and tennis courts for Friday, May 10, at the Mohawk River Park.

“I look forward to Opening Day for our Town residents to enjoy our upgraded trails, more expansive views of the river and our new courts,” said Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

Crummey noted that residents may reserve the courts by using our new online portal. An account can be created online or one will be generated for you if you visit in-person at our main Parks office at the Mohawk River Park. Once proof of residency is provided, Town residents will be able to enjoy the discounted rates for all Town facilities and free entry to the Mohawk River Park.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.colonie.org