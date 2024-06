It was Pride Night at the debut of the 2024 Alive at 5 concert series. On Thursday, June 5, Albany “Swiftie” fans wasted no time going to the Corning Preserve Boat Ramp to sing Taylor Swift songs from Let’s Sing Taylor (A Live Band Experience) and opening act, Sydney Worthley and her band.

