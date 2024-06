GLENMONT – Each year the American Legion Currey Blanchard Post 1040 organizes the retirement of flags it collected through outreach during the year.

The ceremony is held on the week of Flag Day and members of the Elsmere Volunteer Fire Department burn the flags in three containers. This year, it took place at the Bethlehem Fire Training facility on Tuesday, June 11.

Photo by John McIntyre/Spotlight News

