SLINGERLANDS — Plug Power Inc. has appointed Colin Angle, the former CEO and co-founder of iRobot, to its Board of Directors. Angle is known for his role in developing the Roomba robot vacuum, which had a significant impact on the consumer robotics market.

Plug Power, a company focused on hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, announced the appointment on Thursday, Aug. 22. Angle brings a background in technology innovation, robotics, and strategic leadership to the board. During his tenure at iRobot, Angle helped grow the company from a small MIT startup to a major global entity in the consumer robotics field.

Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, expressed enthusiasm for Angle’s appointment, stating that his “visionary leadership and deep understanding of technology and innovation” would be crucial as the company continues to expand its hydrogen economy efforts.

George McNamee, Chairman of Plug Power, added that Angle’s experience in transforming technology into successful products aligns with the company’s goals of sustainability, revenue growth, and profitability.

Angle, who joins Plug Power’s board at a time of significant growth in the hydrogen sector, said he is eager to contribute to the company’s future and support its leadership in clean energy.

Plug Power continues to strengthen its leadership team as it works to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen and fuel cell solutions worldwide.

