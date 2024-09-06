COXSACKIE – The National Bank of Coxsackie (“NBC”) presented Capital City Rescue mission with a $10,000 donation to aid in their mission to help homeless and hurting men, women and children in Albany, New York find the help and support they need to change their lives. The funds were secured through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Small Business Recovery Grant Program. NBC is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and applied for the funds made available through this special program.

“We are proud to be able to offer support to Capital City Rescue Mission and their efforts” John Balli, NBC Chief Executive Officer said. “The impact they have to our local community, and the wide range of services they are able to provide to those in need is remarkable.”

Capital City Rescue Mission was founded in 1949 when a group of men were inspired to provide “soup, soap, and salvation” to the homeless and hungry in downtown Albany. They provide vital food, shelter, clothing, medical and faith services for people in need in their community. In addition to these important efforts, Capital City Rescue Mission also provides addiction recovery programs.

“It is because of local partners like National Bank of Coxsackie that we are able to help so many people in our area with food, shelter, recovery programs and so much more” said Perry Jones, Executive Director of Capital City Rescue Mission. “Thank you!”.

In 2023, Capital City Rescue Mission services provided those in need with 95,598 safe nights of shelter, 312,939 hot nutritious meals, 307,979 articles of clean clothing, and 1,492 medical clinic visits (Source: http://capitalcityrescuemission.org).

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the premier bank of choice for thousands of customers. With eight branch locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, including their commercial loan production and administrative office in Latham, the bank serves the greater Capital Region. National Bank of Coxsackie is committed to supporting their communities they operate within. The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBC Bancorp, Inc.