Surestay hotel on Wolf Road reported leak on Wednesday

Contractor hired by hotel still tracking source of leak on Friday

Migrants relocated to Albany

COLONIE — The beleaguered hotel at the center of controversy following a New York City program to relocate migrants to Albany County, was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a reported gas leak on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Fire officials received the call of a potential gas leak at the Surestay Hotel, at 200 Wold Road. at approximately 10 a.m. Occupants were ordered by Town officials to evacuate the building as an investigation ensued. The source of the leak was not immediately known according to officials on the scene.

As of this afternoon, it was not clear when or if occupants will be allowed back into the building.

According to members of town’s Building & Fire Services Department at the Hotel on Tuesday, the gas to the facility was shut off and the hotel hired a contractor to trace the source of the leak. As of Friday afternoon, the we no new information regarding the leak, other than it was unoccupied last night.

A source familiar with the situation said that the migrants housed at the hotel have been moved to the Ramada Inn in Albany.

DocGo, the company responsible for coordinating care for the migrants, did not return calls.

For more than a year, the Wolf Road hotel has served as a sanctuary for migrants bussed from New York City as part of a relocation program spearheaded by Mayor Eric Adams. The move caused concern among local officials due to the need for more communication about who was arriving, how long they would stay, and who would cover the costs.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, through contractor DocGo, booked 100 rooms at the hotel for three months without notifying Colonie officials, despite a state of emergency order from Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy requiring coordination before any resettlement.

Colonie Town Law prohibits hotels from renting rooms for more than 28 consecutive days, a measure to prevent long-term occupancy in substandard conditions. The initial destination was the City of Albany, but plans changed, prompting Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey to seek a court order to halt further arrivals.

More migrants did arrive. In August, The North Colonie Central School District Board of Education extended a $303,600 transportation contract with Star and Strand Transportation, Inc., to secure services for the upcoming school year. The district has seen a rise in transportation demands due to the arrival of approximately 40 immigrant, refugee, and asylee students, ranging from elementary to high school age

The lack of communication and last-minute decisions created confusion and logistical challenges for Colonie. Financial responsibility currently rests with New York City under its “right to shelter” policy. County officials, including McCoy, stressed the need for better communication with New York City to manage the situation.

As of the latest update, about 90% of the asylum seekers in Albany County found employment within a week, with no significant issues reported at the Sure Stay Hotel.