TROY — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences program and the Department of Arts within the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences have earned certification from SideFX as a Houdini Certified School Partner.

Houdini, developed by SideFX, is widely recognized as the industry standard for visual effects and complex simulations in animation, film, games, and television. Its procedural workflow enables artists to create intricate simulations and animations that are difficult or time-consuming to produce with traditional methods. This has made Houdini an essential tool in the VFX industry, where it is used to generate dynamic effects such as fluid simulations, explosions, crowd dynamics, and the procedural generation of entire cities.

Houdini’s impact on the industry is profound due to its versatility across various mediums and its adoption by major studios such as Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, DreamWorks, and Industrial Light & Magic. The software’s ability to handle everything from photorealistic simulations of natural phenomena to the creation of detailed virtual environments has solidified its status as a cornerstone in visual effects production. Professionals trained in Houdini are highly sought after, as their skills can be applied across a broad spectrum of creative industries, from blockbuster movies to video games and virtual reality experiences.

The certification process RPI underwent to become a Houdini Certified School Partner was rigorous, involving a comprehensive review of student work, syllabi, faculty qualifications, and university facilities by industry professionals. This recognition places RPI among the select institutions whose graduates are considered advanced practitioners in the VFX field, particularly in the use of Houdini’s algorithmic workflow.

This achievement aligns with other recent accolades for RPI’s programs in animation and game design. The Princeton Review recently ranked RPI among the top 25 game design programs in the United States and third in New York State. Additionally, Animation Career Review placed RPI in the top 20 animation schools on the East Coast and in the top 20 game design schools nationwide.