ALBANY—Canopy, a New Haven, Connecticut jam band, co-headlined a show with Glass Pony at Ophelia’s on Broadway on Friday, Jan. 17.

Canopy is a psychedelic jam-rock band that blends elements of rock, funk, blues, and jazz with deep psychedelia and improvisation, aiming to deliver a raw and unfiltered live music experience.

The band has released music on Bandcamp, including their album Empty Light, which features tracks such as “Drainer,” “Shadow Work,” and “Clawing.” They have also covered Frank Zappa’s “Apostrophe,” showcasing their diverse musical influences.

Glass Pony, a high-energy psychedelic groove band based in Albany, New York, comprises Eddie Hotaling (guitar and vocals), Chanda Dewey (drums and vocals), Jeff Picarazzi (bass and vocals), and Greg Pittz (lead guitar and vocals).

Their music blends elements of 1960s and 1970s psychedelic and jam-focused rock with funk, post-punk, modern indie, and post-rock influences. This unique fusion creates a danceable and engaging sound that appeals to a broad audience.

Glass Pony released their self-titled debut album in 2019, featuring tracks like “Grover’s Mill 1938,” “Swing That Maximus,” and “Stardust.” Their most recent studio album, Washed Away, came out in 2023.

The band is renowned for their captivating live performances, prioritizing improvisation and fluid setlists that vary from show to show. They have played at notable venues, including Albany’s The Palace Theatre as part of the Palace Sessions in June 2024.

Click on one of the photos below to access our online gallery. If you do not see the gallery below, click here to open it.

Canopy Canopy Canopy Glass Pony Canopy Canopy Glass Pony Glass Pony Glass Pony Glass Pony Glass Pony Glass Pony Glass Pony Canopy Canopy Glass Pony Glass Pony Canopy Canopy Glass Pony