ALBANY – New visiting guidelines are being implemented at Albany Medical Center due to seasonal respiratory viruses circulating at this time.

These temporary restrictions are intended to help limit the transmission of viruses and other illnesses and protect the health and safety of patients and the professionals who provide care.

Implementation of the new guidelines will begin Monday, Jan. 6.

Changes at Albany Medical Center include restricting visits by:

• children under the age of 12;

• any visitor with respiratory or flu-like symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath), a rash or diarrhea, and,

• only two visitors will be permitted at a patient’s bedside at a time.

The Albany Med Health System urges all visitors to wash their hands before entering and upon leaving a patient’s room. Hand sanitizers are available at many hospital entrances and at many other locations throughout hospitals, including the doorways of many patient rooms.

You can see the full visiting guidelines at Albany Medical Center and other System hospitals (Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital) on our Visitation page.