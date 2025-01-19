SCHENECTADY—Market 32/Price Chopper announced a new initiative on Friday to support victims of the catastrophic wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles and Ventura counties in California.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 19, customers can participate by rounding up their change at checkout to benefit the American Red Cross’s California Wildfire Fund.

The fundraiser will run through Saturday, Feb. 15.

“The destruction and loss of life caused by these wildfires is incomprehensible and heart-wrenching,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market 32/Price Chopper. “We’re inspired by the tireless efforts of our partners and friends at the Red Cross to provide relief services, and while we are based in the Northeast, our sense of community transcends boundaries. Market 32/Price Chopper will jump-start the round-up fundraiser with a $10,000 contribution. Together with our communities, we can help meet the immense need of those facing unimaginable challenges.”

The funds collected will support wildfire-specific relief efforts, including emergency shelter, food, and recovery resources for individuals and families affected by the disaster. Customers at all 130 Market 32 and Price Chopper locations across six states can participate by rounding up their change or making additional financial contributions at checkout.

Based in Schenectady, Market 32/Price Chopper employs 16,000 teammates across New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company, founded in 1932 by the Golub family, has a long-standing tradition of supporting community service initiatives.

For more information about Market 32/Price Chopper or the round-up fundraiser, visit www.pricechopper.com.