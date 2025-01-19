ALBANY – Ahmed Deniwar, MD, a pediatric cardiologist, has joined Albany Medical Center’s Department of Pediatrics and has been appointed assistant professor at Albany Medical College.

As a pediatric interventional cardiologist, Dr. Deniwar will perform catheterization procedures on patients with congenital heart defects. He’ll primarily see pediatric patients but will also see adults who need ongoing care for a congenital heart defect.

Dr. Deniwar is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics. He completed a Pediatric Interventional Cardiology fellowship at the University of California, Davis, a Pediatric Cardiology fellowship at University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and a Pediatric residency with the Tulane-Ochsner Pediatric Residency Program. Dr. Deniwar earned his medical degree at Mansoura University in Egypt. During his training, Dr. Deniwar co-authored more than 20 journal articles and book chapters.

Dr. Deniwar is seeing patients at Albany Medical Center and at Capital District Pediatric Cardiology Associates at 319 S. Manning Blvd. in Albany. To schedule an appointment, call 518-489-3292.