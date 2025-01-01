DELMAR—It was a night of lasts and a night of firsts at Bethlehem First Night—the last night of 2024, and the start of 2025.

Residents came out enjoying the warmest First Night in recent memory, snapping pictures and listening to music in front of Delmar Marketplace while waiting for the annual fireworks show over Delaware Avenue. The Bethlehem Chabad also led a menorah lighting ceremony, welcoming everyone to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Please click on one of the following photos to access our online slideshow.

Scroll down to watch a video of the fireworks show captured on our Instagram account.

