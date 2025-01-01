DELMAR – Bethlehem Public Library bond referendum may seem to both sides—for different reasons—like a wasteful and expensive exercise about renovating the library’s building. But voices on the voting line, who ultimately tanked the referendum, sounded hesitant, reluctant, even guilty about their “NO” vote.

“I never said no to the Library before.” “I love this Library.” “Our Library is a gem.” “The staff is amazing.” And, I will add a personal perk I only recently learned to appreciate: “It must have the best collection of large print books north of New York City.

Voters said the tax hike was too high, the debt service too big. As one patron explained, the Library already services most of her bibliophile needs. The collection is abundant and updated. Other books are easily accessed from neighboring libraries. There are reading chairs, nooks and corners, study rooms, tables, and outdoor spaces. Children’s programs could run multiple sessions to avoid overcrowding. And yes, the children’s area may sometimes get a little noisy, but patrons seeking quieter quarters can shift over to a non-adjacent space.

The “NO” vote isn’t an absence of library love. The Library may simply be a victim of its own success. Bethlehem boasts a library already replete with programs, resources, books, spaces, and all forms of library whatnot. The Executive Director and staff’s creativity and passion infuse these ever-growing opportunities.

The Library can never be all things to all people anyway and, as the voters told us, should not have to be—especially if it costs $37 million. When faced with that $37 million price tag for a product that already meets most of our needs, the vote was a no-brainer.