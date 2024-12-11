PORTLAND, Ore.—The Bethlehem Central High School girls cross country team secured a top-five finish at the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) on Saturday, Dec. 7, marking their best-ever performance in the prestigious 5k Championship race.

The team was represented by Kate Bannigan (18:27.5), Sophia Chromczak (18:28.9), Logan Kuhn (18:40.7), Charlotte O’Meara (18:43.1), Anna Chrapowitzky (18:56.2), Sidney Graham (19:40.0), and Tess McNamara (19:43.1). This achievement surpasses their previous finishes, where they placed 17th in 2022 and 11th in 2023. Denver, Colorado, claimed the championship title, followed by teams from Lone Peak, Utah; Clovis, California; and Academy, Colorado.

The team’s consistent improvement over three consecutive years of NXN qualification reflects the dedication and efforts of both athletes and coaches. Coaches Tucker Chrapowitzky and Darnell Douglas were commended for their leadership in guiding the team to this milestone.

The Bethlehem Board of Education plans to recognize the team’s achievements at an upcoming meeting.