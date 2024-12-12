Winter Scene in a Jar

Adults, please register for this Monday, Dec. 16 craft program. We’ll meet at 10:30 a.m., to create an outdoor scene in a jar that you can enjoy in the warmth of your home. Join us as we make Winter dioramas with glass jars and small decorative objects.

Social Security for a Better Retirement

You have only one chance to “get it right” when it comes to your Social Security benefits. Don’t risk the potential for financial uncertainty at a time when your money will be needed the most. Please register to join us at 6:00 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 as we strive to help attendees better understand how their Social Security benefits, if strategically utilized, can potentially be used to help improve their overall quality of life in retirement. This program will be presented by John N. Kalil, Jr., LUTCF, President and founder of Retirement Solutions LLC, Financial Advisor, Retirement Coach and SS Claiming Strategist.

Grab and Go for Adults

If you enjoy relaxing with an easy craft project, this monthly program is just for you! Register every month to pick up a kit at the information desk. The kit can be picked up during the library’s regular hours, then taken home to complete a creative, customizable project. This month, pick-up day is Monday, Dec. 16.

Construction Update

Phase II of our grant-funded construction project is in its second month. Most of the adult collection and all of the young adult collection have been returned to their shelves. A selection of books from our children’s collection is available, including new titles, holiday books, games, and popular series. Painting and carpet installation are complete, and new lighting for the entire main collection area is on its way. The children’s train-themed play area is getting its finishing touches. Thanks again to all who donated to the FOL carpet square fundraising campaign!