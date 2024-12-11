ALBANY—The Real McCoy Beer Company, a New York State farm brewery known for its craft beers, is set to open a new location at Slip 12 in Albany’s Historic Warehouse District shortly after the New Year.

The expansion marks a milestone for the company, which began nearly a decade ago as a nano brewery in a converted two-car garage in Delmar. Owner and operator Michael Bellini described the new space as a sophisticated design intended to appeal to modern craft beer enthusiasts.

“We wanted to create an environment that reflects the evolving tastes of today’s beer drinkers,” Bellini said, describing the contrast between the industrial origins of the building and its polished interior.

The 6,400-square-foot space, enhanced by a mezzanine for additional seating, features distinct design elements such as locally sourced lighting fixtures, lush greenery, and sleek finishes. The floors, with swirling patterns that evoke the Hudson River, and the softened aesthetic provided by custom tiles, wallpaper, and plant installations, create a welcoming atmosphere. The bar itself is a centerpiece, crafted from white quartz to complement the dark walls and accent lighting.

A standout feature is the commercial kitchen housed within two refurbished 40-foot shipping containers, offering a full menu of New York State-sourced food options. This addition represents a shift for The Real McCoy, which previously relied on food trucks at its Delmar location.

“While we’ve always appreciated our food truck partners, having a kitchen allows us to elevate the dining experience and keep more of that revenue in-house,” Bellini noted.

The Slip 12 location also boasts a state-of-the-art sound system designed by a local firm, Shee Communications. The system allows for versatile programming, enabling different areas of the brewery to feature distinct music or audio feeds.

The Real McCoy remains committed to its roots as a New York State farm brewery, sourcing over 60% of its ingredients locally. Its flagship beer, the Delmatrian IPA, exemplifies this commitment, using state-grown hops and grains.

“We’re proud to keep everything in New York, from our beer to our spirits and wines,” Bellini said, adding that the brewery aims to honor Albany’s historic role in the nation’s brewing industry.

Beyond craft beer and food, the space is designed to host events, from corporate gatherings to fundraisers. The Real McCoy has a history of community involvement, and Bellini plans to continue this tradition at Slip 12.

“If people walk out loving the beer, the food, and the atmosphere, we’ve succeeded,” he said.

Bellini credited much of the space’s design to KT Interiors, led by local designer Kerry Turnell. Despite challenges during the pandemic and delays caused by supply chain disruptions, Bellini expressed gratitude for the opportunity to grow in Albany’s vibrant historic district.

Slip 12 is expected to open in early 2025, promising a new destination for beer lovers and event-goers alike.