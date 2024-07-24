Rain showers forecasted for this evening move MisterWives concert indoors

ALBANY — Today’s free Capital Concert Series presented by Miller Lite, featuring alternative rock bands MisterWives and lovelytheband, has been relocated indoors to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center due to a forecast of inclement weather.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Empire State Plaza Convention Center

Performers:

MisterWives: A platinum-certified quintet known for their snappy alternative rock anthems, hip-shaking rhythms, and identifiable lyrics.

lovelytheband: An alternative rock band whose debut single “broken” set a record by charting for 76 weeks and reaching number one on multiple charts. They have received nominations for Billboard, Teen Choice, and Disney awards.

Bag Policy for Indoor Events:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are allowed.

Small clutch bags no larger than 6″ x 9″ are allowed and do not need to be clear.

Larger bags and other types of bags are not permitted. No storage or check-in is available for prohibited bags.

Diaper bags are allowed for patrons with young children and are subject to search.

For updates, visit [empirestateplaza.ny.gov](http://empirestateplaza.ny.gov), follow @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and @Plazaevents on Instagram, or call (518) 474-4759. For ground rules for events at the Empire State Plaza, visit [empirestateplaza.ny.gov/ground-rules-events-empire-state-plaza](http://empirestateplaza.ny.gov/ground-rules-events-empire-state-plaza).

A new emergency text alert system is in place for Summer at the Plaza events. For the July 24 Capital Concert Series, attendees can text ESPCC3 to 888777 to receive emergency notifications specific to the event.

Next Concert:

The final concert of the Capital Concert Series will feature performances by Rob Base, Mr. Cheeks, CL Smooth, and a 518 DJ Battle on July 31, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.