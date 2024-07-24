Assembly grant helps with $187K upgrade

DELMAR – The distinct clicking sound of paddles began on Tuesday, July 16 at Elm Avenue Park after the Town of Bethlehem cut the ribbon for its 10 new pickleball courts.

The courts replaced four existing tennis courts at the complex that were already double striped for pickleball in 2018. The sport’s popularity exploded since Covid-19 and staff at the park noticed.

“We try to observe the activities that park users are gravitating to and adapt to their changing needs,” said Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Administrator Jason Gallo. “By 2022 there were more people playing pickleball than tennis, so it became clear that this was the right thing to do.”

The town budgeted for the change, but the cost to regrade, pave, resurface and equip the courts was significant.

Gallo said the town bid outside contractors came back to be $187,000 and used town highway employees to do much of the other work.

“It really makes it more affordable to do it that way,” he said.

But a group of officials found a way to offset that cost to the town. Enter Town Board member David DeCancio, Assemblyman Scott Bendett and Town Supervisor David VanLuven.

“Dave DeCansio and Supervisor David VanLuven and I met and talked about it right under the trees at the park,” Bendett said. “They were a pleasure to work with in every aspect and so was the Bethlehem staff.”

Bendett said he secured $50,000 in State funding for the construction of the courts with the help of DeCansio and a good plan from VanLuven which saved approximately $100,000 in the preparation of the site by using Town Highway personnel to do the work.

“Working together, this is how the government is supposed to work. Seniors needed recreation and I said we can get this done,” Bendett said. “It is validation on how this system can work well.”

“Our great park staff recognized the need for pickleball courts, and I’m so pleased that they and our Highway Department were able to make them happen so quickly. And thanks to Assembly member Scott Bendett for delivering $50,000 in state funds for the project,” VanLuven said.

Gallo said that the new courts are very popular and are “packed with users” especially in the morning. He said that the remaining bay of four tennis courts will be refurbished as well, maybe as soon as next year.

The courts do not have to be reserved and are on a first come, first serve basis. The courts close at dusk because there are no lights, gallo said.

“Our new pickleball courts are a great example of how a community benefits when people work together,” DeCancio said. “By working collaboratively, the town was able to build 10 new pickleball courts for less than originally planned, I call that a win-win.”

Bendett said that he hopes through projects like this Bethlehem can be an intergenerational community where people want to live.

“Think about it…parents playing with their children and grandchildren. I am interested in helping with any project that comes up like that,” Bendett said. “I had this money available to me through the assembly and this was the perfect fit.”

“Bethlehem has the best park network in the Capital Region, and we keep making it better,” VanLuven said.