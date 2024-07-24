Christine McCarroll: Devoted family woman, beloved community figure

DELMAR — Christine McCarroll, the matriarch who greeted customers with a smile while working behind the counter at McCarroll’s The Village Butcher, died on Sunday, July 14, after a battle with cancer.

She was 68.

In an online message, the McCarroll family thanked “friends and valued customers” for their support over more than two years. They later shared that the storefront would be closed on Thursday and Friday.

“Chris truly knew she was loved by many,” the family stated.

One would be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t know Christine. The storefront that bears her surname has been in business for over a century, nearly 30 of those years at Delmar’s Four Corners. If you’ve stopped for one of their famed egg sandwiches, chances are she served it to you.

Outside the confines of her family’s store, she was a special needs aide at Clarksville Elementary School and later served as chairperson of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, which honored her with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Christine and her husband, Jim, rekindled the family business with a place next to Tool’s Restaurant in 1991. It was a continuation of what Jim’s grandfather had started in 1921. The market moved to Four Corners in 1995.

“We really enjoy what we’re doing,” Christine told the Spotlight’s Katherine McCarthy in 2002. “People come back to this store.”

The town had been inundated with wind and rainstorms earlier in the week. But that subsided, giving way to a calm, sunny day that allowed a line of mourners to wrap around St. Thomas the Apostle as they prepared to pay their respects during an afternoon service held on Thursday, July 18.

“Chrissy was sweet, happy, loving, caring, funny, oh my gosh was she funny,” said her friend, Cindy Kruzinski. “She touched so many lives. Everything she did, she did with kindness and sincerity.”

Matt Romero called her the “Queen of Delmar,” describing her as “quite possibly one of the nicest and funniest people ever to walk this earth.”

“She was such an amazing and loving woman,” said Joseph Catalano. “And definitely one of the most fun to be around.”

The family described Christine’s greatest joy as her family. She was a devoted wife, mother to Lauren and Jimmy, and grandmother to Taylor and Peyton.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the entire McCarroll family and all of those whose lives she touched. She will be sincerely missed by so many,” the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce shared in a statement.

Christine Zwack McCarroll, born on May 30, 1956 to Raymond J. and Constance Zwack, died peacefully on July 14, 2024.

Chris married the love of her life and best friend, James A. McCarroll III on June 4, 1978 and together they raised two children, Lauren Corrigan (Jim) and James A. McCarroll, IV. She is survived by her sisters, Susan Felter (Bob), Barbara Ardman and brother, Raymond J. Zwack, III (Elana), and granddaughters, Taylor and Peyton Corrigan. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Chris was a co-owner, along with her husband Jim, of McCarroll’s the Village Butcher in Delmar – A well-known family business in the community for more than 100 years. Their children, Lauren and Jimmy work alongside them ensuring customers are happy and satisfied upon leaving. Chris always greeted customers with a smile and treated her staff as if they were family. She was a hardworking businesswoman who earned the distinction of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Early on, Chris was employed as a special needs aide at the Clarksville Elementary School. She loved working with the children and she made a positive impression on all of them. She was kind, and patient, and embraced each child for who they were.

Chris’ greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children Lauren and Jimmy and her grandchildren Taylor and Peyton. Chris enjoyed kayaking and playing Scrabble and Wordle – each morning she challenged family members on a group Wordle text. Chris was a talented artist. She took Wilson Bickford painting classes and her artwork was beautiful and special, just like her. You were considered lucky if you received one of her paintings. Family gatherings were the norm in the McCarroll family. Celebrating birthdays and holidays became a family tradition. Chris was a creative cook and whipped up delicious recipes for the family.

Chris and Jim enjoyed spending their summers relaxing on their boat docked at the Ravena Coeymans Yacht Club. They shared laughs, cocktails and stories with wonderful friends. Chris was the life of the party – she lit up the room as soon as she entered it. Her sense of humor was great and she was fun to be around. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

Relatives and friends were invited to visit St. Thomas the Apostle Church with Christine’s family on Thursday, July 18 where funeral Services were held the following day.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Chris to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, 12208 or www.communityhospice.org/donate/.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mt. Vale, NJ, and NYOH and St. Peter’s hospital/hospice in Albany.

Special thanks to their angel, Tracy at Sloan Kettering and all the employees at McCarroll’s the Village Butcher for continuing to conduct business in their absence.