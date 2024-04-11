Feds investigating drug trafficking, sex trafficking and wire fraud

COLONIE – An FBI raid on the Shenanigans Gentlemen’s Club and adjacent business, Sheer Pleasure Lingerie on Tuesday, April 9 led to charges against the manager of both businesses for distribution of a controlled substance.

According to a complaint filed in US District Court of the Northern District the same day, Luiggi Canessa, of Colonie, was charged with distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, a felony.

It also said that the FBI has been “a wide array of crime occurring at Shenanigans Gentlemen’s Club and the adjoining business…The conduct under investigation involves drug trafficking, sex trafficking and wire fraud.”

The FBI used a confidential human source to purchase the drugs from Canessa’s residence while wearing a surveillance camera. Other surveillance footage showed he repeated this behavior in “numerous other apparent drug transactions in a similar manner,” the complaint said.

After being advised of and waiving his Miranda rights, Canessa allegedly admitted to distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, marihuana, and MDMA from his residence.

This is the only charge so far in the investigation.