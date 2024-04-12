ALBANY – It’s been a few years since Rebecca Lobo last played basketball, but that didn’t stop the ESPN commentator from throwing a flagrant foul at the host city of Albany.

During the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament Elite Eight hosted at the MVP Arena, amid the tense final minutes of a thrilling Monday night game between LSU and Iowa, the ESPN basketball commentator made a quip that sparked an unexpected conversation. Lobo’s remark, jesting about the challenge of finding something to do in Albany, struck a nerve with many residents and stakeholders in the capital city.

Ryan Ruocco shared an anecdote from Caitlin Clark’s experience in Albany. The Iowa shooting star had said her family asked about pregame entertainment options in the surrounding area. She told them to go out on their own. Lobo added: “And by the way, good luck finding something to do in Albany,”

Albany, a city with a rich history but grappling with an enduring inferiority complex compared to neighboring metropolises like Boston and New York City, felt the sting of Lobo’s words. Dora Phillip, co-owner of The Hollow Bar and Grill on North Pearl Street, expressed how Lobo’s comment felt like a “slap in the face” to the hardworking individuals who have dedicated themselves to the city’s betterment over the years.

The sentiment reverberated beyond just hurt feelings. It touched on deeper issues of identity and progress. Albany’s trajectory from once being among the most affluent cities in the country to facing economic and developmental challenges was highlighted. The transformation of its downtown, marked by the exodus of businesses to suburban malls, reflects a larger narrative of urban change and adaptation.

Jeff Buell of Redburn Developments, a key player in revitalizing downtown Albany, observed a dearth of open establishments following the basketball games, indicating ongoing challenges in the city’s nightlife and entertainment scene.

“Inside the arena, it was a world-class crowd, one of the loudest sporting events I have ever attended. It was a spirit of excellence. Something to be proud of,” Buell said. “[But] when I walked back to my car at 9:30 -four blocks- I did not walk by a single entity that was open.”

Similarly, Greg Bell of Guthrie Bell Productions echoed Lobo’s sentiment, citing the city’s fragmented entertainment offerings and issues with accessibility and parking.

“For big events, hotels and venues should give out maps showing how the city is broken up and what there is available in each section,” Bell said, who’s spent the past quarter century ushering musical acts to local stages. “List all activities taking place in Albany. Once that is done, provide shuttle buses to loop the city constantly throughout the day and night through each area.”

Amidst the critique, proponents of Albany’s cultural scene pointed to existing resources and initiatives. Organizations like Albany BID and Discover Albany work to promote tourism and showcase the city’s attractions. Just days before the basketball games started, Discover Albany posted a blog topic detailing more than a dozen places to visit throughout the day. Mayor Kathy Sheehan, too, was graceful in her response online, inviting Lobo to explore the city’s offerings.

“There’s plenty to do if you take the time to look — some of the nation’s oldest museums, a stately Capitol, award-winning restaurants, and a basketball game or two downtown,” she shared on Twitter. “[Rebecca Lobo], let’s take a ride before you leave town. Happy to show you all there is to see and do.”

Lobo has since walked back her comments, expressing appreciation for the amenities she has enjoyed during previous visits as both a player and a coach. Yet, the incident sparked a broader conversation about Albany’s potential for growth and enhancement.

Assembly members Patricia Fahey and John McDonald seized the moment as a teachable one, advocating for continued efforts to elevate Albany’s status as a diverse and welcoming destination. They emphasized the importance of collaboration between local stakeholders and institutions like the MVP Arena and the Albany Capital Center.

“It is a reminder that as great as our region is, we can do better including working to add another flagship hotel in downtown Albany and even greater cooperation with the MVP Arena, the Albany Capital Center, and the NYS Convention Center,” they each shared, proposals and upcoming civic projects ranging from revamping the New York State Museum to reimagining 1-787 to reconnect Albany with its historic riverfront. “Albany is a diverse and welcoming community — and combined with our rich history, culture, and restaurants — we are a destination that has not yet been fully realized.”