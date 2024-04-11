Homeowners can find carefree living is only a phone call or a visit away

With the current lack of inventory in the residential real estate market, this spring is still an optimal time to sell a home. Most are selling at or above the asking price, within a few days of being listed, and many are cash transactions that close quickly with no banks or mortgage companies to prolong the process. This can be one of the greatest challenges of selling in this market—timing things just right so sellers have a place to hang their hat by the time the ink dries on their contract.

This is where Hamilton Parc, a rental community for people 55 and better, could be the answer to a retiree’s prayers. For many, the fantasy of freeing oneself from the burden of homeownership and replacing it with a carefree lifestyle is a dream—but what makes this possible is a new program being offered by the developers of Hamilton Parc in Guilderland, New York. For those who are concerned that they may miss out on the Parc Life experience because properties are leasing so quickly, Hamilton Parc’s Home Sale Contingency Program could eliminate that problem by reserving a desired residence for a future tenant until a mutually agreed-upon date—giving them an opportunity to close on their home.

Hamilton Parc is a brand new, luxurious, active adult community for people 55 plus. Located on the scenic and historic grounds of the Hiawatha Trails Golf Course in Guilderland, Hamilton Parc is the most innovative and unique adult living community in the Northeast. Designed by award-winning Helen Piteo Interiors, its one- and two-bedroom residences are planned for both active, adult living as well as for those with growing challenges. Its well-appointed design elements offer a thoughtful open-concept layout with sleek quartz countertop finishes, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Each residence has a large balcony, walk-in shower, vinyl plank flooring and full-size washers and dryers. In addition, every residence is equipped with an intercom and cameras that allow you to see who is entering the Grand Lobby, making a resident’s safety and security its number one priority.

Beyond all the necessities of everyday life are what really make Hamilton Parc a cut above the best. Parc Life includes a long list of amenities to keep residents living their best lives day in and day out, such as an indoor swimming pool and sauna, hair salon, movie theater, interfaith chapel, dance/music room, arts and crafts room, library, fitness center, game room, The Tavern, and a pet washing station. Also onsite is a golf simulator and an around-the-clock concierge service that provides personal assistance to meet every need.

The developers and staff of Hamilton Parc are constantly responsive to the needs and desires of its residents and have carefully considered every detail to make life as easy and convenient as possible for everyone who has chosen to, “take a walk on the Parc Side.”

To learn more or to take a tour, call its leasing office at 518-456-0004 or visit HamiltonParc.com