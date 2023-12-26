VOORHEESVILLE – On Dec. 14, 2023, John Boyd Thacher State Park was announced as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service. The park will stand alongside 602 other locations that recognize and encourage conservation of biological and geological resources, and bring diversity and value to both science and education.

According to the National Park Service, Thacher State Park is home to the most complete and minimally disturbed record of Middle Paleozoic rock layering in the Appalachian Plateaus region, and perhaps across North America. The park also hosts untouched hardwoods of the Eastern Deciduous Forest, contributing to a diverse ecosystem with 21 distinct ecological communities and rare plant and animal species. On top of the 40 caves and 17 springs, the park showcases a unique natural experience, leading to the park’s National Natural Landmark designation.

“[This designation] gives the park visitors an opportunity to learn more about the diversity and natural resources of the park,” said Ryan Percy, community engagement coordinator for Central Region State Parks. “Those in the Capital Region have known for a long time how unique and beautiful Thacher Park is, but now this designation cements this sentiment and brings greater recognition of the importance of its geology to a national level.”

This designation was initiated in 1990 by New Scotland local Tim Albright. For 30 years, Albright cataloged information and worked alongside his brother to bring recognition to the state park for its uniquely accessible fossil-rich deposits. The deposits provide a visible geologic cross section that spans 63 million years, a range that was pivotal in the early study and understanding of North American geology and ancient mountain formations. In addition to Albright’s efforts, geologists from many universities and other local experts all contributed to the master plan for the park in 2013. The Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) worked with Albright to officially advance the designation.

Percy said that Our Friends’ Group, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Thacher Park through volunteerism, advocacy and stewardship, will promote the designation, and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (NYSOPRHP) will host a recognition ceremony when the plaque arrives from the National Park Service.

The park’s designation is planned to be included in all Indian Ladder Trail guided programming, tours, and field trips. Percy shared that they currently have a geologist on staff, thanks to the generous donation of the Shido Trust, which allows them to offer programming tailored specifically to the geological importance of the park.

Thacher Park’s recent history dates back to about 400 years ago. Back then, a trail known as the Indian Ladder Trail was used by the Mohawk Iroquois to reach a trading post run by the Dutch. In 1909, the original 350 acres of the park were donated by Emma Treadwell Thacher, in honor of her husband and former Albany mayor, John Boyd Thacher, to be used as a public park and nature preserve.

Since opening in 1914, Thacher Park has only grown in popularity, allowing many amenities to be added. The purchase of 500 acres of land in 2004, a donation of land from the Nature Conservancy of 81 acres, and the further purchase of 188 acres in 2006 have brought the total area of the park to 2,155 acres.

Facing potential closure in 2010 due to state budget cuts, citizens and local governments in New York fought against the cuts to keep John Boyd Thacher State Park running, eventually leading to a reversal of the proposal. All of their hard work

has allowed Thacher to continue to be open to the public, and contributing to its recognition by the National Parks Service.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to the National Park Service and Secretary Deb Haaland for acknowledging the geological marvel of Thacher Park,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said. “Our commitment to stewardship of this beautiful land remains unwavering, and this recognition bolsters our determination for years to come.”

Residents can actively participate in ongoing efforts to support and enhance the park’s significance as a National Natural Landmark by volunteering, donating and visiting the attractions in and around Thacher, such as WildPlay adventure park and Indian Ladder Farms.

This story was featured on page 4 of the December 27, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight news