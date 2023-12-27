LOUDONVILLE – On Thursday, Dec. 14 at Loudonville Elementary School in North Colonie, kindergartener Jack Gannon got quite the surprise. Jack has been battling leukemia since February and several community groups wanted to team up to make him feel special.

Members of the Siena men’s basketball team showed up to Ms. Reese’s class this morning along with Joe Watroba from the organization “Play It Foreward 518” to announce Jack as the Saints’ honorary captain for their upcoming game on Tuesday against Cornell.

Jack received a special jersey which he will wear to the game as well as a special basketball and a new pair of Jordan sneakers! The group also brought donuts for Jack and all of his classmates to share!

A group of third, fourth and fifth graders from Loudonville will also be singing the national anthem ahead of Tuesday night’s game at MVP Arena.”

Photo provided

This story was featured on page 9 of the December 27, 2023 print edition of the Colonie Spotlight