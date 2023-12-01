Three men arrested for crimes in Albany, Bethlehem, Colonie and Guilderland

COLONIE – On November 5, State Police received a complaint from an Albany resident reporting that his information and credit cards had been stolen and used without his permission.

After an investigation, police determined three local men reportedly worked together to steal the victim’s credit card, vehicle ownership documents and identifying information.

That information was then used to open multiple credit cards without the victim’s permission in September and October.

In addition, the stolen credit was used multiple times without authorization. The total of unauthorized charges resulted in the theft of over $50,000.00 These crimes occurred in Albany, Bethlehem and Guilderland by Mazene D. Lacy, 43,and Russell A. Yates, 52, both of Albany and Robert E. Campbell, 59 of Latham.

Lacy was located at a car dealership in Colonie and taken in custody there.

Lacy was charged with, grand larceny-3(Guilderland), two counts of criminal possession of stolen property -4 (Albany x2), grand larceny-4 (Albany), three counts of Scheme to Defraud- 1 (Guilderland, Albany x2), three counts of conspiracy-5 (Guilderland, Albany x2) and two counts of petit larceny (Albany x2).

He was transported to the Latham barracks for processing where he was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court and Guilderland Town Court on a later date.

Yates was located at a hotel in Latham where a search warrant of the hotel room revealed Yates was in possession of a stolen handgun.

Yates was arrested and transported to SP Latham for processing. Yates was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon-2 (Colonie), criminal possession of a weapon-3 (Colonie), two counts of criminal possession of stolen property-4 (Albany & Colonie), two counts of scheme to defraud-1 (Albany), and conspiracy-5 (Albany).

He was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County jail in lieu of $15,000 cash, $30,000 bond or a $45,000 partially secured bond . Yates was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on a later date.

Campbell was located at his home in Latham where he was arrested and transported to SP Latham for processing.

Campbell was charged with grand larceny-3(Guilderland), identity theft-1(Guilderland), identity theft-2(Bethlehem), scheme to defraud-1(Guilderland), criminal possession of stolen property-4 (Bethlehem), two counts of grand larceny-4(Guilderland, Bethlehem) and two counts of conspiracy-5(Guilderland, Bethlehem).

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Bethlehem and Guilderland Town courts on a later date.