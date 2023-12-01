SARATOGA SPRINGS- The holiday shopping season has arrived in Saratoga Springs and the perfect place to start shopping for local crafts is at Putnam Place.

Starting Monday, Nov. 27 and running every Monday through Dec. 18, Capital Region artisans will sell their hand-crafted goods as part of the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo. The expo, held during the Family Tree show, 7-9 p.m., allows artisans to gain exposure to their products to potential customers and music fans who are attending the concert, as well as sell their locally made crafts during the holiday season.

Several of the products that can be purchased at the expo include Grateful Dead inspired bracelets, clothing, lollipops, stained glass art, prints, seasonal art, to photo note cards, holiday ornaments, and concert and landscape photographs.

Artisans who wish to take part in the expo must pay a $25 fee to event organizer Michelle Moyer, and need to bring their own crafts, table, and chairs with them for exhibiting. Contact Michelle Moyer via Facebook for more information on taking part in the expo on the three remaining dates; 12/4, 12/11, and 12/18.

