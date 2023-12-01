SARATOGA SPRINGS- The holiday shopping season has arrived in Saratoga Springs and the perfect place to start shopping for local crafts is at Putnam Place.
Starting Monday, Nov. 27 and running every Monday through Dec. 18, Capital Region artisans will sell their hand-crafted goods as part of the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo. The expo, held during the Family Tree show, 7-9 p.m., allows artisans to gain exposure to their products to potential customers and music fans who are attending the concert, as well as sell their locally made crafts during the holiday season.
Several of the products that can be purchased at the expo include Grateful Dead inspired bracelets, clothing, lollipops, stained glass art, prints, seasonal art, to photo note cards, holiday ornaments, and concert and landscape photographs.
Artisans who wish to take part in the expo must pay a $25 fee to event organizer Michelle Moyer, and need to bring their own crafts, table, and chairs with them for exhibiting. Contact Michelle Moyer via Facebook for more information on taking part in the expo on the three remaining dates; 12/4, 12/11, and 12/18.
View more photos from the expo and music jam here…
Amy Modesti’s concert and landscape photographs for sale at the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo and Family Tree show held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Members of The Family Tree and special guests taking part in the jam held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Amy Modesti’s photographs and note cards for sale in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo held in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
James Gascoyne taking part in the Family Tree jam held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
James Gascoyne taking part in the Family Tree jam held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Chris Carey, Lori Friday, and Bert Pagano of Family Tree performing together at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Bert Pagano performing as part of the Family Tree show held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Doug Klein, guest drummer of Family Tree, taking part in the music jam held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Chris Carey, pianist and vocalist of Family Tree, performing at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Local artist, Daniel Brzywczy’s stained glass art on view in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Local artist, Daniel Brzywczy’s stained glass art on view in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Local artist, Daniel Brzywczy’s stained glass art on view in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Local artist, Daniel Brzywczy’s stained glass art on view in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Local artist, Daniel Brzywczy’s stained glass art on view in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Local artist, Daniel Brzywczy’s stained glass art on view in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Artist prints and merchandise for sale at the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Local musicians taking part in the Family Tree show held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Steve Candlen, Bill Ringwood, and Luke McNamee of Family Tree taking part in the jam at Putnam Place, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Local musicians taking part in the Family Tree jam held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Local musicians taking part in the Family Tree jam held at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Local artisans and music fans attending the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo and Family Tree show held at Putnam Place, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Local artisans and music fans attending the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo and Family Tree show held at Putnam Place, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Close up of Greatful Dead and customized bracelets for sale at the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo held Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Local artisans taking part in the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo held in Saratoga Springs, NY, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Ross Adams holding up Amy Modesti’s ornaments that he bought at the 2023 Putnam Place Holiday Craft Expo, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.