ALBANY – National Grid was recently recognized by leading economic development industry publication Site Selection Magazine as a 2023 Top Utility in Economic Development, selected from a pool of approximately 3,300 electric utilities from across the country. Of the twenty companies named, National Grid is the only utility to make the list with operations in the Northeast.

Recognized utilities are described as “the cream of the crop when it comes to getting things done on behalf of their communities” and are selected based on criteria that includes “corporate end-user project investment and affiliated job creation.” Selections are made through a combination of independent research and results from a voluntary annual questionnaire centered on programs and incentives that are spurring sustainable growth and cultivating the flow of smart capital and talent.

“National Grid is committed to building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy system for all — and a major part of that commitment is elevating the growth and vitality of the communities where we live and work,” said Arthur Hamlin, Director of Economic Development, National Grid. “We’re powering our local and regional economies with strategic investments and incentive programs that fuel business development, create in-demand jobs, enhance clean energy infrastructure, and provide better opportunities for communities to attract and advance innovation.”

The ranking factors in the Company’s work across its service territories in New York and Massachusetts, with special focus given to its recent contributions in Upstate New York. Since 2003, National Grid’s economic development programs have provided more than $145 million in assistance to its Upstate New York communities, helping to create or retain more than 65,000 jobs and supporting almost $10.5 billion in private and public investment.

The magazine noted National Grid was a key member of the economic development team behind the attraction of Micron Technology’s proposed $100 billion semiconductor facility in Upstate New York, which is expected to create 50,000 jobs over a twenty-year period.

Following the call out in Site Selection Magazine’s September issue, National Grid in recent weeks has continued to demonstrate a commitment to driving economic opportunity in the Northeast by supporting customers and helping them to achieve their goals:

• In New York, National Grid is providing nearly $2 million to support a range of economic development projects, including Linde’s clean hydrogen plant in Niagara Falls and Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute’s innovative battery backup pilot program in Buffalo. A separate $500,000 grant helped offset costs at a brand-new, $621 million cheese manufacturing plant in Cattaraugus County.

• In Massachusetts, the Company announced a $500,000 Small Business Impact Initiative to empower diverse businesses in historically underrepresented communities across the Commonwealth. The three-year program — in partnership with Amplify LatinX, The Asian Business Empowerment Council, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, and the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce – aims to support 16 small businesses in its first year.