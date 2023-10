Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log October 6-13

Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands, and Selkirk fire companies. These departments are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.

Friday, October 6

7:04 AM Haz Mat ROUTE 9W Selkirk VFD

1:56 PM Haz Mat SCOTLAND RD / FONT GROVE RD Slingerlands, Delmar VFD

4:33 PM Structure Fire Alarm HUDSON AVE Delmar, Elsmere, Slingerlands VFD

Saturday, October 7

9:17 AM Carbon Monoxide No Illness FERNBANK AVE Elsmere VFD

11:18 AM Structure Fire Alarm FROST CMN Slingerlands, Delmar VFD

2:35 PM Bravo BEVERWYCK LN, 215 North Bethlehem VFD

11:01 PM Bravo CREEKSIDE CT North Bethlehem VFD

Sunday, October 8

6:11 PM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC HICKORY DR North Bethlehem VFD

8:24 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness FERNBANK AVE Delmar VFD

Monday, October 9

1:31 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness TREMAY LN Selkirk VFD

Tuesday, October 10

6:33 PM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC ROCKEFELLER RD Elsmere, Selkirk VFD

9:24 PM Crash Unknown 87 / RIVER RD Selkirk VFD

Wednesday, October 11

11:05 AM Hazardous Condition HOYT AVE Elsmere VFD

5:00 PM Outdoor Fire CHERRY AVE Delmar, Slingerlands VFD

Thursday, October 12

3:47 PM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC ROCKEFELLER RD Elsmere, Delmar VFD

Friday, October 13

9:30 AM Crash PI AVE / ROUTE 9W Selkirk VFD

1:10 PM Hazardous Condition FEURA BUSH RD Elsmere VFD

1:20 PM Structure Fire Alarm FIELDSTONE DR Delmar, Elsmere, Slingerlands VFD

4:26 PM Bravo FLANDERS LN North Bethlehem VFD

5:34 PM Outdoor Fire FEURA BUSH RD Delmar, Slingerlands VFD