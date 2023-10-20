SLINGERLANDS and COLONIE – In an email to customers, Shoprite announced this afternoon that it is closing its five stores in the Capital Region including three locations in Albany County and one each in Schenectady and Rensselaer Counties.

The announcement came after the Company sent letters to suppliers and notified employees earlier in the day.

The announcement read:

Dear Customers, As you may have heard, the stores listed below will be closing in the coming weeks. We are sad to leave the Capital Region, and appreciate not just your business, but your friendship, and your loyalty to ShopRite. When we entered this marketplace, we did so with an intent to bring an exceptional shopping experience to the residents of the Capital Region.

Today, due to changing market conditions and the influx of food retailers in the area, we are unable to maintain the level of sales needed to keep operating these locations. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the following Capital Region stores: ShopRite of Niskayuna

ShopRite of Colonie

ShopRite of Slingerlands

ShopRite of Albany

ShopRite of North Greenbush We will be honoring our October 22nd thru October 28th ad and expect to stay in-stock on most items throughout this coming week. Unfortunately, effective immediately we will be unable to offer rainchecks or substitute products.

The Capital District ShopRite stores will no longer be participating in this year’s holiday program that was recently launched and runs November 23rd. Effective 10/20, customers may no longer accrue points at our five Capital Region stores, and will not be able to redeem points for a free turkey or other promotional item at these stores. However, the holiday program is still available in other participating ShopRite locations that are not affected by today’s closure announcement. See store for more details. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Also, effective Sunday October 22nd, our updated store hours will be 7am-8pm daily.

Please follow our Facebook page for continuous updates as we wind down our operations and liquidate inventory in the coming weeks.

Thank you for your patronage.

The gas locations will also close.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.