BROOKLYN – Applications are now being accepted for National Grid’s “Charging Our Future” Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Engineering Scholarship Program for high school seniors and college students interested in pursuing engineering degrees and exploring rewarding careers in energy, the company announced last week.

Now in its second year, the program has expanded to support more students from low- and moderate-income communities, awarding up to twelve candidates for the 2023-2024 academic year. Each selected candidate will receive as much as $10,000 in scholarship funding and paid summer internship at one of National Grid’s Massachusetts or New York business locations.

To be eligible for National Grid’s “Charging our Future” DEI Engineering Scholarship Program, applicants must: come from a home with a household income of less than 80% of the HUD median, be high school seniors or college students residing and attending school in Massachusetts or New York, plan to enroll or be enrolled in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the entire 2023-2024 academic year, major in an engineering discipline, maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or above, and accept a paid summer internship with National Grid in the summer of 2024.

Awards are renewable for up to three additional years or until an undergraduate degree is earned, based on academic performance, full-time enrollment in an eligible major, and the completion of the summer internship program.

The deadline for applications is May 22, 2023. The program is administered by Scholarship America. Applications may be submitted at: https://learnmore.scholarapply.org/ng-chargingourfuture/.