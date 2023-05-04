DELMAR – Burnt Hills Ballston Lake traveled to meet Bethlehem boys lacrosse team on Tuesday, April 25 and came away with a 7-4 win over the Eagles.

Bethlehem led the contest after the first quarter with two solid goals, but by halftime the Spartans evened the score.

The third quarter was all BHBL with three goals.

The Eagles were led by Luke Johnson with two goals and Dane Jones and Zack Price added one each. Dylan Auton and Cade Jones each had an apple for the Eagles.

Zach Novack was sharp in the net for Bethlehem making 12 saves in the Suburban Council League contest.

Colden Swisher had three goals and an assist for Burnt Hills while Nick Bailey had two and an assist. Ryan Lussier and TJ Tullock rounded out the scoring for the Spartans with one goal each. Noah Pickard had 14 saves against the Eagles.

Photos by John McIntyre

