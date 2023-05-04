GUILDERLAND – The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is hosting an evening of celebration for our community and its members.

This year’s event is at the fine arts barn located in the Altamont Fairgrounds. We are looking for a donation from our fantastic community of artists for our silent auction.

We are joining forces with the Guilderland Central School District to promote art in Guilderland, with part of the proceeds going back to the school district.

We ask for your support of the chamber, the school district, and the community.

Contact Sandra Dollard, Executive Director at 518-456-6611 or [email protected]