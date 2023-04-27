CHICAGO Ill. – Green building materials leader Holcim US announced it has joined the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Climate Challenge to drive real-world action that reduces carbon emissions and saves energy. The Chicago-based company is the first cement producer to commit to the DOE program.

Holcim US’ involvement in the Better Climate Challenge reflects its ambitious goal to power US operations at 13 cement plants nationwide with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. For the Better Climate Challenge, which unites organizations across the economy in a pledge to set and achieve notable greenhouse gas reductions across a 10-year period, Holcim restated its renewable energy pledge and committed to reduce CO2 emissions in the US by at least 25 percent by 2033.

“Holcim has worked hard to lower CO2 and find alternative energy sources to replace fossil fuels, but to successfully meet our net-zero goals, it’s really not a solo sport,” said Michael LeMonds, vice president, ESG and Chief Sustainability Officer. “We’re proud to be first in our sector to join the Better Climate Challenge and partner with the Department of Energy and member companies to innovate and identify new opportunities for carbon reduction.”