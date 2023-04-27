COLONIE – The 2023 Golf Season at the Town of Colonie Golf Course has begun. The course opened April 14 and includes 18 holes and a driving range.

”The first weekend was very successful with 460 eager golfers out over the first three days. Many senior Colonie residents stopped out to sign up for their season permit and folks partaken in food and beverage on Martel’s patio,” Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said.

Brand new to the golf course this season are 2023 Club Car Tempo golf carts with on board GPS capacity. The GPS will provide golfers hole by hole distance readings while playing the sport and assist golfers in maintaining correct pathways for operation.

A driving range ball dispenser was also installed, providing golfers access to balls and the option to pay for range balls at the machine or inside the golf shop.

The Range Ball Dispenser was purchased for $13,000 by the town. The dispenser will free up space inside the Pro Shop and allow golfers easier access to obtain range balls. With the dispenser being outdoors, golfers can pay for golf and obtain their golf buckets in an easier manner.

As for the Golf Carts and GPS system, according to Town officials, the lease on the old carts expired last year and the new golf carts and GPS were part of the new lease.

The Town of Colonie pays $11,765.80 a month for 90 carts for six months or $70,594.80. The cost for the GPS add on was an additional $30,000.

Crummey said having the GPS systems on the golf carts will be a beneficial tool for golfers. The GPS system allows messages to be sent to the golf cart of golfers who are running behind on their pace and the device prohibits golfers from driving the carts in places where they shouldn’t go on the range.

“I am looking forward to another successful season at our Town Golf Course,” Crummey said. “We have made many upgrades to the Golf Course over the past year. I thank Councilman Jeff Madden, the entire Town Board, the Golf Course Advisory Committee and staff for their dedication and assistance. We will continue to strive for excellence with further improvements.”

According to the Town, The Golf Course upgraded the interior and exterior of the Pro Shop and implemented the Club Prophet.

The Club Prophet allows golfers to sign in to play as a Town resident or as a non-resident. After that, returning users have the opportunity to sign up for tee-times online, pay transactions by credit, and to keep up to date on golf course happenings via email.

They also upgraded the parking lot and removed trees earlier this spring.

Future improvements include redesigning and improving bunkers, drainage and irrigation, and cart paths. The Town recently awarded Stephen Kay Golf Architects the bid to develop a Master Plan for ongoing course improvements.

Tee times can be made online or by phone and the driving range hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. or found on the town website.