COLONIE — Police arrested a 41-year-old Watervliet man for allegedly shooting a bullet at the Fuccillo Volkswagen building at 2240 Central Ave.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, the bullet was fired from a moving vehicle at around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, police arrested Kristopher M Brenenstuhl at his home in Watervliet where the weapon used in the shooting was recovered.

At the time he had a valid New York state pistol permit, which is being reviewed.

He is charged with the felonies of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief as well as the misdemeanor of criminal possession of controlled substance.

Brenenstuhl was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and released to the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Colonie police at 518-783-2754.