ALBANY – Vaughan Baio & Partners recently elected Robert S. Smith to Partner of its lawfirm.

Smith, who joined the firm last fall, focuses his practice on counseling and defending insurers, employers and third-party administrators in a wide range of workers’ compensation claims. He has extensive experience negotiating settlements, leading depositions, and writing legal memoranda. His background includes handling employment and labor cases, including discrimination claims and matters involving workers’ safety.

While earning his J.D. from Albany Law School, Smith served as an intern with the Albany County Public Defender. He was recognized by Upstate New York Super Lawyers among the Rising Stars in 2020 and 2021.

Vaughan Baio & Partners represents clients from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Its attorneys provide insightful and strategic counsel to regional, national and international clients in the construction, transportation, general and professional liability, workers’ compensation, commercial litigation and employment practice areas.