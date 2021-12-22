DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central Board of Education shinned the spotlight on extraordinary student accomplishments at its Wednesday night meeting, Dec. 18.

During District Superintendent Jody Monroe’s report to board members, the head administrator shared student accolades accomplished outside the classroom.

District Athletic Director Leonard Kies assisted Monroe to address several of the district’s scholastic athletes’ accomplishments earned on the field. This fall, several of the school’s athletic clubs earned recognition from the New York State Sportswriters Association — including Bethlehem Central’s regional championship varsity girls tennis team.

“We had a great scholarly athletic fall,” Kies said. “Each year, our goal is to be recognized by NYSSA as a school of distinction.”

Girls tennis team

The girls tennis team finished the Suburban Council regular season undefeated at 15-0, before proceeding into post-season competition. The squad earned both Section II and regional championships before embarking on the first girls team New York State Public High School State Championships at the USTA Center in Flushing Meadows.

Kies praised the individual performances of Zara Pattison and Anna Peles. The two freshman together finished as Section II finalists in doubles. They won their first round in the state doubles tournament before they were defeated.

“[A] historic season. Great job, ladies,” Kies said.

Girls swim and dive squad

“We had quite a few outstanding performances,” Kies said of the girls swim and dive squad coached by Kerrianne Sanicola and Megan Planz. “The girls did a great job all season; very competitive team, young team: We had section champions.”

Senior Madeline Ferreira was the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter fly Section II champion this season. She was also part of the 200-meter freestyle relay and 200-meter individual medley relays that qualified for state competition. The 200-meter freestyle relay team finished year season as Section II champions.

Senior Katie Taffe also earned Section II champion distinctions. Taffe finished the year as a state qualifier in the 200-meter individual medley relay as well as the 200-meter freestyle relay. Individual, she was a state qualifier in the 500-meter freestyle, the 200-meter freestyle, the 200-meter individual medley, the 100-meter backstroke and placed sixth in the 500-meter freestyle and the 200-meter individual medley.

Junior Courtney Sorbello was recognized as a member of the 200-meter individual medley relay team along with Ferreira and Taffe.

Junior Hannah Fronheiser was recognized for her part on both the 200-meter individual medley relay and 200-meter freestyle relay team. She also qualified for state competition in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Senior Maya Earleywine finished in sixth place in all of state diving competition.

Senior Caitlin Valerian qualified for state competition in the 100-meter backstroke, too.

Girls cross

country

Bethlehem’s girls cross country team finished the year as runner-up in the Section II Class A Championships and finished in third place overall in the New York State Federation Championships.

Junior Rylee Davis and Kate Bannigan each qualified for state competition this year.

“These are not small feats and small accomplishments,” Kies said. “These are huge. This is a historically great season and this team is really going to be giving Saratoga battles for years to come.”

Girls soccer

On the girls soccer team, senior Ruth Hotaling was named to the Class A All State team by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

This fall, NYSSA also recognized the district’s boys and girls cross country, field hockey, girls golf, boys golf, girls soccer and girls swim and dive teams.