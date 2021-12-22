LATHAM— The combined swim team of Guilderland and Voorheesville, known as Guilderville, swam past the home team Shaker on Tuesday, Dec. 21, by an overall score of 96-74.

Winners for the 11 events — there is no diving at the Shaker pool — are as follows:

200-yard medley (GV): Bao Nguyen, An Nguyen, Eric Ryan and Jayden Lombardi; 1:42.75

200-yard freestyle (GV): Vincent Coppola; 1:54.63

200-yard IM (GV): An Nguyen; 2:06.26

50-yard freestyle (GV): Eric Ryan; 23:33

100-yard butterfly (S): Kevin Mieu; 56:01

100-yard freestyle (GV): An Nguyen; 52:00

500-yard freestyle (S): Dylan Reichl; 5:29.43

200-yard freestyle relay (GV): An Nguyen, Brodie Steele, Isak Brkanovic and Vincent Coppola; 1:37.75

100-yard backstroke (GV): Isak Brkanovic; 1:04.14

100-yard breaststroke (GV): Eric Ryan; 1:02.40

400-yard freestyle relay (GV): Jason Zeliph, Jayden Lombardi, Vincent Coppola and Eric Ryan; 3:37.76

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest of click here if using a news app.