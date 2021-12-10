ALBANY — Hazardous events, from toxic materials leaks to extreme weather or mass casualty incidents, pose a significant risk of harm to populations throughout the world. However, communication technologies have vastly improved since FEMA developed its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

IPAWS integrates the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts and NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, and has paths to include emerging technologies as they develop.

Through a new $2.8 million contract from FEMA, researchers from the University at Albany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity are teaming with the Center for Technology in Government to develop a Message Design Dashboard for FEMA to help emergency managers write effective messages for public alert and warning.

The team will develop presentations, training materials and workshops to assist FEMA in educating authorities on how to use the MDD to develop effective public alert and warning messages.

The three-year, FEMA funded project will involve the development of software, message templates, and training materials to guide emergency managers’ use of the MDD and design of alert and warning message.