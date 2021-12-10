DELMAR — Friends of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation, a not-for-profit organization working to protect, enhance and expand recreational activities and parks in the Town of Bethlehem, announced a matching donation campaign to raise funds for trail building and trail amenities at Normans Kill Ravines Park.

Delmar residents Mark Bryant and Lisa Callahan have pledged to match dollar-for-dollar all donations up to $50,000 designated for the campaign. Donors wishing to double the impact of their gifts for this purpose are invited to give to Friends between Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31.

The 147-acre park is within walking and biking distance of the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail, the Four Corners in Delmar, and several of Bethlehem’s residential neighborhoods. It officially opened for public use this past May.

Information on making a tax-deductible donation is available at www.friendsofbethlehemparks.org/donations or by calling 516-200-4730. Secure donations will be accepted online via PayPal or by check mailed to Friends of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation, c/o Parks and Recreation Department, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar NY 12054. Matching funds apply to gifts made between Nov. 30 and Dec. 31.