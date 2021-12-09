DELMAR — The 2021-22 girls Section II gymnastics season “officially” kicked off on Wednesday, Dec. 8 with the annual Tumble for Hunger at Bethlehem High School.

It featured all four gymnastics teams in Section II, Bethlehem, Guilderland, Shaker and Saratoga.

The season kicks off with sense of normalcy, with the teams in the same gymnasium on different exercises. Last year, thanks to COVID-19, only one team was allowed in a gym at the same time and the scores were compared later.

Judges did score individual performances at the Tumble for Hunger meet, but no awards were given and there was no team awards. Instead, participants and fans were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help out area food banks.

Bethlehem will compete at Saratoga on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Shaker will travel to Saratoga on Sunday, Dec. 19.

