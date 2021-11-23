COLONIE — A 41-year-old Albany man stands charged with weapon possession after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

According to Lt. Dan Belles, Sgt. John Rockwell pulled over a vehicle on Central Avenue near I-87 at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a loaded, .40 caliber Taurus handgun under the seat.

Jerry Colley was arrested and charged with the felony of criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and taken to the Albany County jail pending bail.

Anyone with information relevant to the ongoing investigation is asked to call Colonie police at 518-783-2754 or anonymous information can be given to Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.