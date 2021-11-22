COLONIE — Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk is headed to the state semis.

The Indians scored 20 points in the final quarter to beat Peru, the Section VII champs, on Friday, Nov. 19, at Christian Brothers Academy in the Class B quarterfinals by a 39-21 final.

RCS will continue its march to a state championship against Pleasantville, of Section I, at Middletown High School on Saturday, Nov. 27. The winner of that game will play at the Syracuse University dome for the championship against the winner of Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences Charter, of Section VI, and Maine-Endwell, of Section IV.

The game against Peru was closer than the final score. Peru struck first with a one-yard pass from Zach O’Connell to Keegan Smith. RCS came back to tie it after one on a nine-yard run by Franky Broadhurst.

RCS took a 13-7 lead on an eight-yard run by Broadhurst. The kick failed, and Peru took a 14-13 lead on a second TD pass from O’Connell to Smith.

In the third quarter, Dominik Paljusaj broke free for a 72-yard touchdown to take a 19-14 lead heading into the decisive fourth quarter.

RCS struck first on a one-yard run by Ryan Schermerhorn but Peru returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to bring the score to 26-21. RCS answered with two big plays: Deondre English scored on a 40-yard run and Broadhurst scored his third TD of the game on a 10-yard run.

