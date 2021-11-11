ALBANY — Three county residents died of COVID-19 from Wednesday to Thursday — a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s — bringing the death toll to 433 since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020.

The number of new COVID cases grew by 123 from Wednesday, bringing five day average to 91 and the total of cases to 32,276.

“It is another sad day as I announce three more Albany County residents have died from COVID-19. It also is another day that we have new positive cases in the triple digits,” County Executive Dan McCoy said.

There are three new hospitalizations since Wednesday, and there are now a total of 32 county residents currently hospitalized with the COVID-19 – a net decrease of eight. Seven of those hospital patients are in the ICU, a decrease of two from yesterday.

There are now 563 active cases in the county, up from 519 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,169 from 1,044. So far 100,977 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 31,713 of them had tested positive and recovered — an increase of 77 additional recoveries.

McCoy, during a daily update via press release, is encouraging people to get vaccinated and take other precautions.

As of Wednesday, 73.4 percent of all county residents have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 67.2 percent are fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate to the county’s 18 and older population is 84.3 percent.

County residents can get receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health located at 175 Green St. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website here.

Albany County will also deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.