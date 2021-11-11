Delmar-Are you a folding phenom? Then join us Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. for our first-ever Paper Plane Flyoff! We will be designing and flying paper airplanes in the library, and the plane that flies the farthest will win a trophy. We also have a special prize for the most original design, so don’t be afraid to get creative.

This program is for ages 12-18, but grown-ups are welcome to come and help. Please register each individual separately. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Please note for all indoor, in-person programs: Space is limited and Bethlehem Central School District residents will be given priority. If a program is not at maximum capacity 48 hours before the registration closes, registration will be open to anyone.

Crash Course: Consumer Reports

If you weren’t able to get into our “Crash Course: Consumer Reports” program earlier this month, there are still some spots available for a second session Monday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Join us for a virtual introduction to our popular Consumer Reports database, where you will learn how to access unbiased reviews for all types of products, as well as back issues of Consumer Reports magazine.

All BPL cardholders can access this database from the comfort of their own home, so with a few tips and tricks you’ll be ready to research! This is a virtual program, and all participants will be emailed a link to the Zoom meeting prior to the event. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Blood drive

at the library

Bethlehem Public Library is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Nov. 18, from noon-6 p.m. in the Community Room. Donors must be at least 17 years old and in good general health. To make an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Bethlehemlibrary.

The stories behind the music

You’re invited to a Listening Party this month highlighting the music of Laura Nyro, an American singer-songwriter who wrote dozens of pop hits in the ’60s and ’70s. This month 52 years ago, three songs out of Billboard’s Top Ten were written by Nyro, and all three were recorded by other performers. We’ll listen to Nyro’s own recordings of her big pop hits and explore her enchanting and inspiring, music.

At a Listening Party, you have the chance to share your personal impressions and memories with fellow music lovers, rediscover milestones in music history, and talk about the artists that have shaped the musical landscape. It’s like a book club, but for music.

This is a virtual program held over Zoom. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Speak up with Pronunciator

There are so many benefits to learning a new language. While there are a lot of language-learning programs out there, Pronunciator, the library’s newest online language resource, takes a personalized approach to make learning work for you (without the hefty price tag). Just select the language and topics you love, the skills you want to build, and how much you want to study each day, and Pronunciator will build a personalized course just for you — in a matter of seconds. You can choose from over 160 languages to learn, including American Sign Language.

Bethlehem cardholders can access Pronunciator on the library’s Research page at webapps.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/research.asp.