ALBANY — The legends of music past will come back and welcome fans to enjoy the return of “the Sixties.”

A Capital District ensemble of talent assembled by Gary Weinlein’s Classic Rock Productions will recreate the nostaligic era of music on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at the Egg’s Hart Theatre.

It is the production’s 12th year performing throughout the Northeast, and Weinlein said it is arguably the biggest and most believable tribute concert in the U.S. today.

“Seeing is believing, and if you like classic rock music you will love this experience,” said Weinlein “Just sit back and enjoy the ‘Sights and Sounds’ from this dynamic group of musicians and performers as they bring to stage the sights, sounds, songs, and persona from each of the many ‘Hall of Fame’ legends coming on stage.”

The Classic Rock Legends Shows have headlined at The Golden Nugget “Deckstock Festival” in Atlantic City for 10 consecutive years.

The cast also performs at major festival throughout the Northeast, including Oyster Bay’s Music Under The Stars Festival,” and The Great Neck Festival, also on Long Island. Other notable events been at major theaters in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Vermont, including Proctors, the Albany Palace Theatre and The Egg.

The lineup of superstars, and the performers who will portray them, include; Joe Cocker (Lenny Thomas), Santana, Neil Young(Scott Garling), Linda Ronstadt (Fran O’Neill), Janis Joplin (Alison Jacobs), David Clayton, Thomas (BS&T), Eric Burdon (Kris Coleman), Aretha Franklin (Mercedes Williams), Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Mick Jagger (Tommy Love), and Jim Morrison (Gary Weinlein).

Classic Rock Productions always support our veterans. Proceeds from this performance at The Egg Theatre will benefit the Capital Regions “Blue Star Mothers of America.”