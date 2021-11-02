DELMAR — David VanLuven will see another two years in Bethlehem Town Hall as town supervisor, his third term starts at the end of December.

The Democrat incumbent garnered 61 percent of the votes, defeating his Republican challenger, Paul Heiser by more than 2,400 votes.

VanLuven sought another term based on the strength of creating a new, 147-acre Normans Kill Ravines natural parks; launching a community-based process for updating the town’s comprehensive plan; and bringing the community and police together to envision a more modern approach to policing and addressing systemic racism.