<p class="p3"><b>ALBANY<\/b> \u2014 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the upcoming release of its sponsored documentary on the dangers of invasive species.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cUninvited: The Spread of Invasive Species,\u201d is set to be released on Monday, Nov. 1 via YouTube.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">DEC\u2019s Division of Lands and Forests contracted with the Westfield Production Company to produce this documentary about the significant threat invasive species pose to New York\u2019s biodiversity and ecosystems, as well as public health and the State\u2019s economy.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cInvasive species pose a threat to New York\u2019s environment, economy, and our quality of life. To ensure New Yorkers understand this threat and what we can do to stop the threat of invasive pests, we encourage everyone to watch Uninvited: The Spread of Invasive Species. The release of this documentary demonstrates New York State\u2019s sustained commitment to educating the public about invasive species and deploying innovative technologies to stop the spread,\u201d said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. \u201cUninvited highlights the danger of invasive species and what we stand to lose without continued efforts to combat these destructive pests.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">The film features the collaborative work of DEC and partners, including the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, New York Natural Heritage Program, Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management, and New York State Invasive Species Research Institute.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cA number of invasive species, such as Spotted Lanternfly, can devastate New York crops, resulting in major economic loss,\u201d said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. \u201cWe are proud of the work our team at the Department is doing, in coordination with DEC and other state and federal partners, to combat invasive species. Uninvited spotlights these efforts and the collaborative work being done every day on the ground to ensure we can stop the spread of these harmful pests.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">The documentary also addresses prominent emerging invasive species, such as spotted lanternfly, and lesser-known species of concern like scotch broom, while highlighting New York State\u2019s innovative efforts to combat these pests. The film\u2019s production was provided by the State\u2019s Environmental Protection Fund.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Planning is currently underway to offer viewing parties during the film\u2019s premiere week, Nov. 1 - 7. DEC encourages virtual viewing parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Organizations and individuals interested in hosting an event should fill out a registration form to receive a helpful toolkit for organizing a viewing party and have it listed on DEC\u2019s website.<\/p>